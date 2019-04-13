Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will report $46.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Unique Fabricating reported sales of $47.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full year sales of $168.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.20 million to $170.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.41 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $174.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unique Fabricating.

Shares of UFAB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

