Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 289.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,499.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh acquired 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,977.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,953.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 116,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

