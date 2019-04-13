Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $854.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.76 million and the lowest is $849.86 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $822.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,233,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

