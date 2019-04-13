You are sending too many requests in parallel. Please wait for your other API requests to finish before sending more.

The Latest Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has given her”relief” there won’t be a’no-deal’ Brexit that Friday later Britain was awarded an extension to Oct. 31 to depart the European Union.

In an tweet, the president of the Scottish National Party, warned of tough talks ahead and said the excess time should be utilized to allow”people to decide if they want to leave.”

Sturgeon has been a staunch opponent of Brexit and stated”Scotland’s interests have to be protected” in any agreement.

Scotland voted in favour of remaining in the EU as a complete opt to depart from the 2016 referendum that saw Britain.

7:30 a.m.

One of Britain’s leading business lobby groups states the Brexit expansion granted into the country in a summit in Brussels immediately means an”imminent financial crisis” has been averted.

On the other hand, the Confederation of British Industry is cautioning that a new start is needed to prevent more intense uncertainty in the run up to the brand new Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI director-general, said businesses will be adjusting their plans to cope with a possible’no-deal’ Brexit after in the year but will not be cancelling them.

She says Britain’s leaders must make productive use of the time given by the expansion.

“Sincere cross-party alliance must occur now to end this catastrophe,” she said.

Talks between the opposition Labour Party and the authorities have not produced a breakthrough in the Brexit impasse.

