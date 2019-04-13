The Latest Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):
7:40 a.m.
Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has given her”relief” there won’t be a’no-deal’ Brexit that Friday later Britain was awarded an extension to Oct. 31 to depart the European Union.
Sturgeon has been a staunch opponent of Brexit and stated”Scotland’s interests have to be protected” in any agreement.
Scotland voted in favour of remaining in the EU as a complete opt to depart from the 2016 referendum that saw Britain.
___
7:30 a.m.
One of Britain’s leading business lobby groups states the Brexit expansion granted into the country in a summit in Brussels immediately means an”imminent financial crisis” has been averted.
On the other hand, the Confederation of British Industry is cautioning that a new start is needed to prevent more intense uncertainty in the run up to the brand new Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.
Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI director-general, said businesses will be adjusting their plans to cope with a possible’no-deal’ Brexit after in the year but will not be cancelling them.
She says Britain’s leaders must make productive use of the time given by the expansion.
“Sincere cross-party alliance must occur now to end this catastrophe,” she said.
Talks between the opposition Labour Party and the authorities have not produced a breakthrough in the Brexit impasse.
___
