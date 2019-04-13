Some supporters of the Man festival that is counter-culture are still complaining.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management held a public meeting Monday to a draft environmental impact statement which includes suggestions to measure security searches and erect new barriers across the event if it’s permitted to expand its capacity to 100,000.

Many festival supporters among the almost 200 people who awakened the assembly room said the plans could lead to more damage to the environment compared to present demands, including mandating garbage containers which could draw in an accumulation of garbage at the website where”leave no trace” is a headline and most festival-goers are dedicated to packaging in and outside their own garbage.

The party of imagination and free-expression is known as the arts festival in North America, with theme decks , decorated artwork automobiles, guerilla theatrics and bands. Clothing is optional.

Organizers say the proposed changes of the bureau would include $10 million annually into the expenses of this event that culminates Labor Day weekend with all the burning of a towering effigy.

The following public meeting has been scheduled in Lovelock, Nevada.

“BLM imagines you under surveillance from Black Rock City, surrounded not only by panoramic landscape but by impenetrable concrete obstacles, where dumpsters substitute goodwill, where your actions are tracked by police and security guards… in which you are greeted by a constitutional violation,” said Marmee Benson, Burning Man’s associate director of government affairs.

“We see Black Rock City as an imperfect but glorious cultural epicenter, characterized by kindness and generosity, imagination, self-expression,” she explained. “where individuals come together to celebrate the human spirt and observe our lands.”

Frederick Osterhagen, a”leave no trace” teacher from Carson City who’s been volunteering to pick up garbage on the playa for 30 decades, vouched for the group’s environmental credentials.

Before Burning Man came, he stated he’d collect three or four garbage bags full of garbage on a visit. “The last time that I did this, I got under a bucket full,” Osterhagen said.

Several speakers stated that the bureau was creating solutions. Some shouted insults at Bureau Field Manager Mark Hall.

However, Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director for the Center for Biological Diversity, stated his national environmental team supports several of the”sensible steps” proposed to protect the ecosystem.

“In 15 years of attending public meetings on environmental evaluation papers, I’ve never noticed BLM be so accommodating to people yelling, interrupting and heckling,” Donnelly explained.

“We’re dealing with a public lands consumer group that’s had few controls placed in their own behaviors for decades and they would like to see it remain that way,” he explained. “Burning Man is one biggest gathering on any kind of public lands in the country and has to be treated the same way we handle a mine, an oilfield or an off-road vehicle race”

Hall said the agency intends to issue a last impact statement in July after deciding on options to boost capacity keep it at the present 80,000, reduce it to 50,000 or deny a use permit. He suggested the no-permit choice is not likely to prevail.