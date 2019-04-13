XEL (XEL) Price Tops $0.0291 on Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $17,331.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000617 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000101 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

