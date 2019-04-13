Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $9,518,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $53.77 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh-holdings-boosted-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.