WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $1.92 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

