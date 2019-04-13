WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg purchased 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$22.36 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of A$116,361.44 ($82,525.84).

ASX WTC remained flat at $A$23.09 ($16.38) during trading hours on Friday. 527,271 shares of the company were exchanged. WiseTech Global Ltd has a one year low of A$9.22 ($6.54) and a one year high of A$25.00 ($17.73). The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WiseTech Global Ltd (WTC) Insider Michael Gregg Acquires 5,204 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/wisetech-global-ltd-wtc-insider-michael-gregg-acquires-5204-shares.html.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.