Wings Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Wings has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $2,704.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Liqui and Binance. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00363615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.01388829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,435,286 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

