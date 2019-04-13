William Blair Comments on Lindsay Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $915.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lindsay by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Lindsay by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,148,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

