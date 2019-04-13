Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $108.54.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,521.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

