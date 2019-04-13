WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.73. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/whitehorse-finance-inc-whf-position-lessened-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.