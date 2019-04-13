While Cerner jump, American Airlines, boeing stumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Boeing Co., down $5.48 to $369.04

Following two crashes motivated regulators to ground that the 737 Max jet, the deliveries of the airplane maker tumbled in the first quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 57 cents to $33.31

A revenue measure is currently cutting, citing the impact from the government shutdown and the grounded Boeing 737 Max jets.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $5.59 to $139.26

The casino operator pulled to buy Australia’s Crown Resorts then firm disclosed negotiation details.

Pentair PLCdown $6.13 to $39.13

The maker of pumps and water filters for other systems and pools slashed its profit forecast, citing bad weather.

Avaya Holdings Corp., up 74 cents to $18.49

The communications software maker is currently preparing to auction the business, based on media reports.

Lindsay Corp., down $8.98 to $85.11

The equipment maker reported a surprise financial loss and revenue fell short of predictions.

Cerner Corp., up $5.88 to $62.97

The healthcare information technology company added $1.2 billion in stock buybacks after reaching a deal with activist investor Starboard Value L.P.

Zogenix Inc., down $11.89 to $39.96

The Food and Drug Administration rejected one of the drug manufacturer’s experimental epilepsy treatments.