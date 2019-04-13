While Cerner jump, American Airlines, boeing stumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Boeing Co., down $5.48 to $369.04
Following two crashes motivated regulators to ground that the 737 Max jet, the deliveries of the airplane maker tumbled in the first quarter.
A revenue measure is currently cutting, citing the impact from the government shutdown and the grounded Boeing 737 Max jets.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $5.59 to $139.26
The casino operator pulled to buy Australia’s Crown Resorts then firm disclosed negotiation details.
Pentair PLCdown $6.13 to $39.13
The maker of pumps and water filters for other systems and pools slashed its profit forecast, citing bad weather.
Avaya Holdings Corp., up 74 cents to $18.49
The communications software maker is currently preparing to auction the business, based on media reports.
Lindsay Corp., down $8.98 to $85.11
The equipment maker reported a surprise financial loss and revenue fell short of predictions.
Cerner Corp., up $5.88 to $62.97
The healthcare information technology company added $1.2 billion in stock buybacks after reaching a deal with activist investor Starboard Value L.P.
Zogenix Inc., down $11.89 to $39.96
The Food and Drug Administration rejected one of the drug manufacturer’s experimental epilepsy treatments.