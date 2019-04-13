Where Food Comes From (WFCF) & Secureworks (SCWX) Head to Head Analysis

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

0.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Secureworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.5% of Secureworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 4.50% 7.78% 5.51% Secureworks -7.54% -1.85% -1.27%

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Secureworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $17.80 million 2.93 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Secureworks $518.71 million 2.80 -$39.10 million ($0.16) -111.81

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secureworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Where Food Comes From and Secureworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Secureworks 3 5 0 0 1.63

Secureworks has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.35%. Given Secureworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Secureworks is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Secureworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 2, 2018, it served approximately 4,400 clients across 59 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.