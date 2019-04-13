Westrock Co (WRK) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

