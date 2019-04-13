Western Digital (WDC) PT Raised to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDC. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 4,116,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $92.06.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Western Digital by 57.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

