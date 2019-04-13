Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 234.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 561,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 394,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 269.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 235,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 171,501 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $7,983,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

