Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Decreased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $808,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 44.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/wells-fargo-co-wfc-stake-decreased-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.