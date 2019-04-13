Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

