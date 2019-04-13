Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRI. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:WRI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,861. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,167,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,403 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

