Weight Watchers International (WTW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 144457 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $98.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $101.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 12,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 136.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.19 million.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/weight-watchers-international-wtw-shares-gap-down-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.