Weight Watchers International (WTW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 144457 shares traded.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $98.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $101.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.
In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 12,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.19 million.
About Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW)
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.