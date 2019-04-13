Wedbush Increases Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Price Target to $113.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

COLM opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $715,045.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $811,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,535 shares of company stock worth $8,929,236. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

