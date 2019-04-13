Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

NYSE PG opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/weather-gauge-advisory-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.