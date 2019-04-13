WeAreSatoshi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $943,387.00 and $0.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.02350878 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001443 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000673 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.