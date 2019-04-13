We Are One Seven LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in ORIX Co. (IX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

