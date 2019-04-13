We Are One Seven LLC Buys 5,227 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter worth $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 134.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at $19,334,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 31.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Buys 5,227 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/we-are-one-seven-llc-buys-5227-shares-of-sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm.html.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.