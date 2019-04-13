We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

AER stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

