Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $402,210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,840.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $104.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

