Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Waddell & Reed have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of its first-quarter 2019 earnings release. The company’s focus on strengthening the Broker-Dealer channel is expected to lead to an increase in asset inflows as well as top-line growth. Moreover, given a solid liquidity position, the company will likely continue to boost shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, declining trend in assets under management (AUM) is expected to continue, which may hamper profitability. Further, elevated operating expenses and substantial intangible assets on its balance sheet remain major concerns.”

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,847,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,422,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,393,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.