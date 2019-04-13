W Nicholas Howley Sells 17,083 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total value of $7,793,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $7,353,377.35.
- On Thursday, February 7th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total value of $7,150,089.65.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $463.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.53 and a fifty-two week high of $469.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Longbow Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.82.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
