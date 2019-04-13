W Nicholas Howley Sells 17,083 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total value of $7,793,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $7,353,377.35.

On Thursday, February 7th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.55, for a total value of $7,150,089.65.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $463.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.53 and a fifty-two week high of $469.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Longbow Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.82.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

