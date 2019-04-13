W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $435,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,167 shares of company stock worth $4,256,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

