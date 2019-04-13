W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $46.70 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

