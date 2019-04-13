W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.87 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stock

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 213.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,220,000 after purchasing an additional 209,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $252.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

