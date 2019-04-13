Vsync Price Tops $0.0009 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Vsync coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Vsync has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. Vsync has a total market cap of $138,296.00 and $101.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00021608 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00115695 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync (VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

