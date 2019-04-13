Vossloh AG (VOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.56 ($50.65).

VOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €42.15 ($49.01) on Friday. Vossloh has a one year low of €39.55 ($45.99) and a one year high of €50.40 ($58.60). The company has a market cap of $673.03 million and a P/E ratio of -50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

