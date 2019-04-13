Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,642.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

