Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $506.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.89%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

