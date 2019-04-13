Visa Inc (V) Holdings Reduced by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $320.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Visa Inc (V) Holdings Reduced by Wagner Bowman Management Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/visa-inc-v-holdings-reduced-by-wagner-bowman-management-corp.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.