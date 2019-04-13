Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

