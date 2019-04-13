Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,875,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after buying an additional 4,265,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 704,126.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,388,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,575,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,610,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $18.99 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 1,040,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $18,484,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 37,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $644,390.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,990,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,012,187. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

