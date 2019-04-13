Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 63,614 HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HCP in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in HCP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in HCP in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in HCP by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HCP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

