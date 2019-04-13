VINCI S A/ADR (VCISY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.409 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from VINCI S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

