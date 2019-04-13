Vince (VNCE) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Vince from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Get Vince alerts:

VNCE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Vince had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vince in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vince by 277.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vince by 44.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Vince by 75.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 129,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.