Victory Capital (VCTR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

VCTR stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

