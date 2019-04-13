Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $24.36 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00009832 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg and Trade By Trade. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $422,422.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.03232631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.15 or 0.05444913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.01530281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.01277740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00123027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.01358453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00318901 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00030672 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 49,020,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, QBTC and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

