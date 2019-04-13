Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.25.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski purchased 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,108.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,419.56.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$35.13 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$49.67. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

