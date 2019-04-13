VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Tops $442,805.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00004144 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $442,805.00 and $3,194.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.01530878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013128 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002277 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001131 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,106,614 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

