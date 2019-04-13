Verastem (VSTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

VSTM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 2,312,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,657. The company has a market cap of $200.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.03. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 8.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

