Verastem Inc (VSTM) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,839,750 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 24,185,220 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,899,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 2,376.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,642 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1,540.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,976 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $200.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.03.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

